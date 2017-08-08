By SYLVIA MWEETWA, GLORIA KANGWA and ABIGAIL CHIYENI
AN enraged mourner opened fire at a funeral house in Kitwe yesterday, killing one person and injuring another, forcing several other mourners to scamper for safety.
The incident happened in Rescourse Township around 23:00hours.
Copperbelt police Commissioner Charity Katanga said the uncle to the deceased Joseph Muwowo of Mindolo Township got incest after he was allegedly accused of being responsible over the death of his nephew.
Ms Katanga confirmed that the suspect produced the firearm shooting and killing Paul Malama, a neighbour and injuring Mike Mweetwa.
Ms Katanga said confusion reigned at the funeral after Mr Muwowo was accused of killing his nephew for ritual purposes.
Ms Katanga said Mr Muwowo has been arrested for murder and attempted murder.
“We have a report in which a Muwowo allegedly pulled out a gun with serial number Y00104 and fired four times, killing Malama on the spot and injuring Mweetwa at the funeral house. The bullet hit the deceased in the stomach and two other bullets came out from the back. Later in the day Mweetwa of the same township reported that he was shot in his right thigh and back,” she said.