By CASSEY KAYULA -

TOP Star has announced a drop in the price of decoders from K199 to K99 with immediate effect.

The Top Star decoders will be sold at K99 from K199 under the theme dubbed, Yafika campaign.

Top Star director – sales Cliff Sichone said Top Star was committed to ensuring that all Zambian citizens were able to benefit from the television digital migration programme being rolled out across the country.

He was speaking at a Press conference in Lusaka yesterday.

“The Yafika campaign will see more towns connected to Top Star signal and more Zambians will benefit from digital TV,” he said.

Mr Sichone said Top Star subscribers along the line of railway would be able to view 20 local channels and 30 international channels for free during the testing phase and will only begin to pay subscription on October 1, 2017 when the analogue signal will be switched off.

“It is a requirement for all TV sets owners to have a decoder to access digital TV signal, Top star in partnership with Government us making the latest technology available at an affordable price,” Mr Sichone said.

Mr Sichone said more provinces and cities across the country were benefiting from the construction of transmission sites that will see all parts of the country connected to digital TV signal by the end of December 2017.

He said during phase two and three of the digital migration, over 72 transmission sites would be established.

Mr Sichone said the company was committed to play its role as the authorised public signal distributor in Zambia to ensure that digital television signals were distributed across the entire country using the highest quality technology of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT).