A THIRTY-SEVEN-YEAR-OLD Kitwe taxi driver is battling for his life after he was attacked by a group of men who had hired his vehicle from town but later dumped him at Chamboli cemetery.

Meanwhile, a 68-year-old Solwezi man has died on the spot after he was thrown out of a moving vehicle after the driver lost control when attempting to avoid hitting a pedestrian.

The taxi driver was hired by three suspected criminals who had pretended to be going to Chamboli Township, but later started beating him and after he resisted, they bundled him and put him in the trunk of the car, before dumping him at the cemetery and getting away with the vehicle.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga confirmed the development and identified the driver as Steven Chilenga, who is currently admitted to the hospital.

Ms Katanga said the driver was beaten, tied and put in the trunk of the car in an incident which occurred around 20:30 hours.

She said police had recovered the vehicle, registration number ACL 4375, but no arrest had been made.

In the Solwezi incident, North-Western Province Police Chief Auxensio Daka said the deceased, identified as Chris Chisola who was seated at the back of Toyota Hilux, registration number AGB 5430, died after he was thrown out of the vehicle after the driver who was suspected to be speeding lost control of the vehicle and overturned.

Mr Daka identified the driver as Chisenga Chate of Luanshya who has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He said the accident happened around 19:50 hours on the Solwezi-Chingola Road.

The body of the deceased is in the hospital mortuary.