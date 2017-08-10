By HOPE BWALYA

THE Government has released K18 million out of K36 million towards the payment of outstanding allowances owed to police officers who participated in phase three of the mobile issuance of National Registration Cards (NRC).

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said the amount was meant to clear off 30 days allowances out of the 60 days allowances that was remaining.

Mr Kampyongo said this in Lusaka yesterday at a Press briefing.

He said the Government would clear the allowances owed contrary to speculations that it would not.

“Our officers who participated in phase three of the exercise were paid a total of 30 days in 2015 out of a total 90 days which they had worked. At the end of the exercise, my ministry is owing a total of 60 days to each officer,” he said.

Mr Kampyongo said the delay in the payment was because of budgetary constraints that the ministry was facing.

He said the remaining 30 days would be paid as soon as funds were released.

Mr Kampyongo said to this effect, the department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship would soon make necessary arrangements to pay off the allowances.

The phase three exercise was done between November 1, 2015 and January 31, last year, and lasted for a total of 90 days.