AN article in Contemporary Review, volume 36 of September 1879 stated that, ‘The flowers of certain species are in some places eaten as the solid equivalent of a love potion’.

Potion from the Latin word ‘potio’, to mean ‘drink’, is a magical medicine drug in liquid form. In European mythology and literature, a potion was usually made by a magician, dragon, fairy or witch and had magical properties.

It was used for various motives, including the healing, bewitching or poisoning of people. Creations of potions of different kinds were a common practice associated with witchcraft as in The Tragedy of Macbeth by William Shakespeare.

Lucy Maud Montgomery in Short Stories from 1909 to 1922 wrote that, ‘Granny Thomas’ love potion seemed to have turned the world upside down’.

However, with the spread of Christianity, science, enlightenment and increased quality of human development, these love potions and witchcraft were eventually dismissed as quackery!

Shrouded in mystery and steeped in legend, love potions have been scattered throughout human history for centuries.

Other human cultures in different parts of the world also have practiced one form of love potion or the other.

In certain countries and societies, it is still common today to see wandering men and women offering curative potions.

In these countries and societies, potions are often portrayed as spells in liquid, powder or smoke form capable of causing a variety of effects, including healing, amnesia, infatuation, transformation, invisibility and invulnerability.

Generally, a love potion can be a magical drink, powder or smoke believed to arouse love toward a desired person and make that person to fall in love with you.

The use of love potions commonly include repeated affirmations or mentioning the name of the desired person with whom one wants to fall in love.

They also include focusing of one’s total thinking and attention on that desired person.

For example, one love potion prescribes brewing a special type of tea on a Friday during a full moon. Sweeten with sugar and honey, if desired.

Before drinking, recite this rhyme—‘By light of a full moon, I brew this special tea to make (lover’s name) desire me.

Drink some of the tea and say, ‘Goddess of love, hear my plea now and let (lover’s name) desire me’!

In Zambia today, there are many types of love potions.

One such type of potion requires the person who wants to be loved by another person to smoke some dry leaves or roots while calling out the name of the desired person.

This is done while emotionally and totally focusing one’s thinking and attention on the desired person.

Interestingly enough, in some cases, these love potions do ‘work’ while in many other cases, they fail.

In the cases where they sometimes ‘work’, they do so because of the power of the Law of Vibration and Attraction, instead of the power of the love potions themselves.

Here is how.

Bob Proctor in his book You Were Born Rich explains most clearly that according to the Law of Vibration and Attraction, everything you can see, hear, smell, touch or taste is shaking and moving at a certain speed per second – known as frequency.

Everything, even your brain cells and thoughts, are in constant motion although you cannot see the movement with your naked eye.

As objects vibrate, they release electromagnetic energy around them that has the power to attract towards them another object vibrating at the same frequency.

Therefore, when two objects vibrate at the same frequency, they attract each other until they merge together and unite to grow into something new.

When two objects, like a love potion and a person or water and oil, do not vibrate at the same frequency, they repel each other and do not grow into anything new.

In other words, when you emotionally, repeatedly and totally focus your thinking and attention on your goal; your mind will set in motion an attractive force to magnetize to you every resource you need in order to achieve your goal.

Your subconscious mind attracts things to you by transforming your predominant or priority thought, which is mixed with your emotions of belief and conviction, into its corresponding or equivalent physical reality.

Love is the highest creative and magnetic emotion that you can ever emit in the entire universe, and fear is its direct opposite.

Love is the absence of fear and fear is the absence of love.

Therefore, when using a love potion, what attracts the desired person is the power of mental focusing of one’s thinking and attention on that one desired person, repeated mental affirmations in the mentioning of the desired person’s name and the predominance or prominence of the thought.

According to the principle of ‘All causation is mental’, it is the mind that makes love potions, poverty or witchcraft ‘work’.

What you think about and focus your thinking and attention on most, positive or negative; you attract, become and create.

What you fear, you also attract and what you resist persists!

A love potion is only a mental shifter; it helps in focusing one’s own mind on and make it receptive to one’s desired outcome but the attraction of a desired person is done by the mind. Similarly, witchcraft is also a mental shifter; it helps in focusing one’s own mind on and make it receptive to fear instead of love, but the attraction of sickness or death is done by the mind. Always remember that whatever your mind can conceive and believe; it can achieve!

In addition, your mind does not differentiate between what is imagined and false, on the one hand, and what is real and true, on the other hand, as long as it is mixed with your emotions of belief and conviction.

Therefore, you can attract an ideal spouse or live long and healthy by only using the positive power of your mind, without using a love potion or an anti-witchcraft potion!

To attract an ideal husband or wife, first, create a mental picture or a visualized thought of your type of spouse that you want.

Second, mix that mental picture or visualized thought with your emotions of belief, conviction and love that come from your desire to attract your type of spouse.

If you do that, then your subconscious mind will accept your mental picture or your visualized thought of your spouse in your mind and start to transform it into its equivalent physical reality. If you choose to attract an ideal husband or wife in your life, begin now to give or impress your subconscious mind with the characteristics you desire in that person.

For instance, to attract an ideal husband into your life, tell your subconscious mind that: ‘I am now attracting a husband into my experience who is honest, sincere, loyal, faithful, happy and prosperous. These qualities that I admire are sinking down into my subconscious mind now.

‘As I dwell upon these characteristics, they become a part of me and are embodied subconsciously.

I know there is an open Law of Vibration and Attraction and that I attract to me a husband according to my subconscious belief.

‘I attract that which I feel to be true in my conscious mind. I know I can contribute to his peace and happiness. He loves my ideals, and I love his ideals. He does not want to make me over; neither do I want to make him over. There is mutual love, freedom and respect’.

To attract an ideal wife into your life, tell your subconscious mind that: ‘I now attract the right woman who is in complete accord with me. This is a spiritual union because it is divine love functioning through the personality of someone with whom I blend perfectly.

‘I know I can give to this woman love, light, peace and joy. I feel and believe I can make this woman’s life full, complete and wonderful. I now decree that she possesses the following qualities and attributes.

‘She is spiritual, loyal, faithful and true. She is harmonious, peaceful and happy. We are magnetically attracted to each other. Only that which belongs to love, truth and beauty can enter my experience. I accept my ideal companion now’.

You will have the joy of attracting to you a spouse possessing the qualities and characteristics you mentally dwelt upon.

Your subconscious intelligence will open up a pathway to allow both of you to meet in a divine arrangement and order.

Be receptive to this gift of love which you have given to your subconscious mind.

Accept with positive emotions the mental picture or thought in your mind of your ideal husband or wife which you have created.

When you really believe that you can have that type of spouse you idealize, it is done unto you as you believe.

Be careful with love potions; they may be harmful to your health and the health of your desired and selected person.

Attract your desired and selected spouse by the Law of Vibration and Attraction; your subconscious mind does not differentiate between what is imagined and what is real as long as it is mixed with your emotions of belief and conviction!

