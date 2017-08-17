By SANDRA MWILA

Dynamos 2-0 Forest -

A CLATOUS Chama masterclass at Sunset Stadium sent Lusaka Dynamos back to the top of MTN-FAZ Super League table as Patrick Phiri got his revenge against his former side Forest Rangers yesterday.

Chama scored one and created another as the big spenders made it three wins on the trot, taking them to 42 points, one better than second-placed Zesco United who crashed at home to Nkana.

Dynamos coach Phiri said the victory was sweet revenge after losing 1-0 to Forest away in Ndola in the first round of the league campaign.

“It’s a good three points. It keeps us focused on our league title campaign. We have been consistent and want to bring honours to the club,” Phiri said.

In an early kick-off, Dynamos scored in the 22nd minute through Clatous Chama who unleashed a thunderbolt from long range from a Fwayo Tembo cross. He then turned provider five minutes to the break, crossing for Darcy Mbaka who headed home to double the lead.

Forest coach Perry Mutapa said his team put up a spirited fight despite the loss.

“They managed to get an early goal and it disturbed us but we were still the better side in today’s game,” said a defiant Mutapa.

Zanaco 3-2 Blades

In the late kick-off, Zanaco striker Soulyman Lokwa scored a brace as the bankers finally got a win against Konkola Blades in a tightly contested match after three consecutive draws.

Lokwa put the bankers ahead in the 25th minute with a low shot from a Charles Zulu cross and Blades responded in the 65th minute through Stanley Kaaba who tapped in a Peter Ntambwe cross.

The champions restored the lead two minutes later as Lokwa completed his brace to make it 2-1.

In the 75th minute Taonga Bwembya made it 3-1 for Zanaco from a direct free kick but Blades pulled one back to make it 3-2 in the 82nd minute through Bob Chansa who headed in from Green Mumba.

Zanaco coach Numba Mumamba said the win was a motivating factor in the title chase.

“We made mistakes but what is important is a win coming from three draws. The draws where not good for Zanaco a team that is challenging for the title,” Mumamba said.

And Blades coach Wellington Mujembe said his team gave Zanaco a good run.

Zesco 0-1 Nkana

At Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, a goalkeeping howler by Zesco United captain Jacob Banda gifted Nkana victory as Zesco coach Zlatko Krmpotic rued a missed penalty and a weakened team, reports SAMUEL LUKHANDA.

Diego Apanane’s 45 metres free kick in the 72nd minute beat Banda in the Zesco goal who was caught off guard as the ball went under his stretched hands to hand Nkana the three points and restored their battered pride, as the travelling supporters broke into song.

Zesco defender Ben Adama Bahn should be kicking his heels after he missed a penalty early in the 26th minute after Nkana’s Aaron Katebe handled in the box but he hit the cross bar and watched agonisingly as the ball bounced out.

The loss left the Ndola outfit second on the log with 41 points while Nkana moved up to fifth with 38 points.

Power 0-0 Buildcon

POWER Dynamos collected their second successive draw after toiling to a 0-0 result at home against Buildcon reports KALUMIANA KALUMIANA from Arthur Davis Stadium.

The result in Kitwe came four days after they drew 1-1 away at Nkwazi.

Power were in control of much of the proceedings but when Buildcon mounted a rare attack, they looked the most likely to score.

Geoffrey Sserunkuma gave Power a scare in the ninth minute when his shot came off the side netting.

At the other end, Alex Ng’onga had a 14th minute shot saved and sent his 40th minute effort flying across the face of goal.

Power are fourth with 38 point while Buildcon are 10th.

Napsa 1-2 Nkwazi

NKWAZI coach Albert Mphande has urged his players not to get big headed after thumping Napsa 2-1 in the week 23 FAZ fixture played at Edwin Imboela reports GODFREY DUBE.

“Congratulations to the boys for the job well done, it was a tough game and am happy that finally we have recorded a win here after a long period, we have to continue working hard,” Mphande said.

And Napsa Stars coach Tenant Chilumba expressed disappointment that the team failed to excute the game plan.

“It’s a painful loss; we failed to play the game as we had planned. We managed to come back different in the second half but it was too late. We have to go back to our drawing board and start afresh,” he said.

Davy Kalandanya put the police side in the lead in the eighth minute when he unleashed a thunderbolt outside the box after benefiting from a Jubell Sakala through ball.

Kalaba Chikwanda failed to tap in a Davy Kalandanya pass inside the box in the 34th minute with Steward Chikandiwa doubling the lead for Nkwazi in the 40th.

Simon Nkhata pulled one back for Napsa in the 75th minute after connecting a through ball from Emmanuel Okutu.

Buffaloes 1-0 Nchanga

A Friday Samu strike in the 60th minute was enough for Green Buffaloes to collect maximum points against Brave Nchanga Rangers and go third on the log with 40 points.

Buffaloes began the game on a high with Friday Samu hitting the wood work in the 20th minute after benefiting from a Happy Kaunda cross before Diamond Chikwekwe’s thunderbolt went inches off the post seven minutes later.

City 0-1 Nakambala

City of Lusaka’s woes deepened as they suffered yet another loss to visitors Nakambala Leopards to sit bottom of the table with 12 points.

An Emmanuel Phiri strike in the fifth minute was enough for Leopards to collect maximum points against City at Woodlands Stadium taking them to 27 points after playing 23 games.

It looks bleak for Hector Chilombo and the Woodlands outfit as they suffered a fifth defeat in six games.

Warriors 2-1 Arrows

New Kabwe Worriors striker Wansindidi Bibobindu scored in the 87th minute to give coach Elijah Chikwanda his first win since taking over from Chintu Kampamba last month reports SYLVESTER MWALE at Godfrey Chitalu Stadium.

Arrows goalkeeper Kenny Mumba gifted the lead to the home side with a bizarre own goal less than 10 minutes into the second half when he failed to handle a long throw in from Warriors defender Thandi Mwape.

But the lead was cancelled out by a spectacular strike from substitute and former international Francis Kombe who turned inside on the right flank before unleashing a fierce shot to the top right corner of Lawrence Mulenga’s goal.

Tension was visible around the Godfrey Chitalu Stadium with Chikwanda resigned to witnessing what would have been Worriors’ 14th draw of the season when Bibobindu scored with three minutes remaining.

The goal sparked wild celebrations among the Warriors faithful who have been desperate to get their first win since June when they beat Nchanga Rangers 3-0.

Lumwana 3-2 Wanderers

In Kalumbila, Chanda Mushili scored a brace for hosts Lumwana Radiants who edged Mufulira Wanderers in a five goal thriller to better their standings on the log reports RONALD CHAWE.

Mushili put Lumwana in the lead in the 12th minute before Mathews Macha levelled matters in the 22nd minute then Rahim Osumani gave the visitors an advantage in the 32nd minute as Mighty thought they had taken a lead at the interval only for Josphat Kasusu to equalise for Lumwana before the break.

After the break, both teams continued searching for the winner and it was the hosts who clinched it through Mushili who found the winner a minute to time.

Lumwana moved to eighth place with 36 points at par with Zanaco, who beat Konkola Blades with a similar score line while Wanderers are 18th.

Nakonde 1 Eagles 0

Real Nakonde registered their third win of the season when they narrowly beat Green Eagles of Choma, a win that helped them move out of the basement of the table but still in the relegation waters.

Patrick Mutumba scored the lone goal that pushed Nakonde to 19th on the table with 15 points while Eagles remained 14th with 26 points.