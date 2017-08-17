By GODFREY DUBE -

SPORTS Minister Moses Mawere has urged members of the communities to guard sports facilities jealously as investors spend a lot of money in building them.

Speaking during the official opening of the newly constructed Kabwata play park and 50-50 fundraising Challenge, Mawere called for proper use of facilities in communities.

Mawere said Government remains committed to revamping community sports facilities to provide increased access to sporting opportunities for every citizen in the country.

“it is indeed a great honour and privilege to officiate at this very import launch of the 50-50 Challenge by the Perfect Foundation and British team led by Mel Marsha, one of Britain’s high performance swimming coach, I am informed that the team wants to raise 50,000 pounds for 50 hours of sport,” he said.

He said he was happy to know that the money which will be raised will be used to contribute to the continued development of sport within the deprived communities of Lusaka.

“Infrastructure development plays an important role in the development of sport, the provision of modern and adequate community sports and recreation facilities enhances the level and quality of participation in sport and recreation. Government supports such initiatives,” he said.

Sport In Action president Clement Chileshe said the partnership they have with the WALACE group of universities from UK was yielding results.

Chileshe urged the community members to use the sport facility in a correct and responsible manner even as they enjoyed it.

“We are happy that this project is finally launched; we thank our friends who are ever supportive from the WALACE group of universities. We are still going round to launch more of the completed facilities,”

he said.

British top swimming coach Mel Marsha urged the youths in the community to use the facility and develop their careers.

She urged the children to believe in themselves and use the facility to become what they want to be in the future.

“My mother taught me two things and I am what I am today because of the same, energy and enthusiasm. It begins from somewhere for someone to be a champion, believe in these few words and you will achieve great things.

And gold medalist swimmer Adam Peters urged the children to look up to the local heroes and emulate what they do.

“We all started from somewhere, we were not born like this but it calls for hard work and believing in oneself. We hope the time we will be together, we shall share and learn new things,” he said.