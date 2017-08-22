By NDINAWE SIMPELWE -

SPORTS Minister Moses Mawere says he will engage the Football Association of Zambia to have the World Cup qualifier against Algeria be played in Ndola as opposed to Lusaka.

Mawere revealed this after Zambia beat South Africa in Ndola to seal qualification to the African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament next year in Kenya saying the overwhelming support the fans exhibited towards the team was encouraging.

He said it was unfortunate that fans in Lusaka booed the team during the friendly match against Ethiopia at the Woodlands Stadium which had put the players under pressure.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda also expressed disappointment over the behaviour of the fans who booed their own team following the scoreless draw.

“I should also thank the people of Copperbelt because last time you played a friendly with Ethiopia, our colleagues from Lusaka booed you people because of a draw which was not a bad result. In football you expect whether to win, to draw or to lose,” Mawere said.

He said it was not good to put the team under unnecessary pressure in a crucial match adding that what the fans on the Copperbelt did was exactly what the team needed.

Apart from a short spell during the South Africa match when the fans called for a substitution, the team was cheered until the final whistle.

“So the Copperbelt have requested that the next game against Algeria should not be in Lusaka but should be here. So boma na association yanu izayanganapo (the government and the association will look into the matter) whether we should bring it here or we should still maintain it in Lusaka,” Mawere said.

Zambia hosts Algeria on September 2 at the Heroes National Stadium in the World Cup qualifier with both sides searching for their first wins in the group.