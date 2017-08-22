By SANDRA MWILA -

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president has questioned the intentions of Damanio Mutale and Kelvin Chipili on the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) probe.

And Kamanga has also instructed general secretary Ponga Liwewe to ensure that the $80,000 former president Kalusha Bwalya obtained from Bin Hammam using FAZ name be paid back to the association.

Kamanga was responding to media reports that legal firm Iven Mulenga may take legal action following ACC reluctance to release findings of his alleged abuse of office.

He wondered why Damiano has insisted on using ACC instead of following FAZ channels to air his grievances.

“Maximillian Chanda took that issue to ACC and withdrew later on after realising that he did not follow procedure. That issue can be handled by FAZ but however, I can’t stop ACC from probing me and I remain available anytime am called upon for questioning,” Kamanga said.

Kamanga said what was regrettable was that the ACC probe issue comes up every time the national team was recording good results.

Meanwhile, Kamanga has also asked ACC to realease the findings of the Kalusha probe over the Bin Hammam slash –fund payment.

“In the same breath, we also want to know about the $80,000 which was given to the former president (Kalusha) that was deposited in his personal account and I have instructed the general secretary to ensure that the former president pays back to FAZ,” Kamanga said.

Kamanga said it was a FAZ matter because Kalusha used FAZ’s name to obtain the money and not in his personal capacity.

On 22 June 2014, the Sunday Times of the United Kingdom reported that Kalusha took a total of $80,000 from Bin Hammam in the slash-fund payment.

The paper reported that Kalusha was paid $50,000 into his personal account just before attending a Doha junket funded by the Qatar 2022 commitee hosted by Bin Hammam at which delegates were lobbied to back the World Cup bid.