By Sandra Mwila—

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) plans to make wholesale changes to Chipolopolo ahead of World Cup qualifiers owing to disciplinary reasons and lack of commitment.

National team coach Wedson Nyirenda told the FAZ technical committee that he intends to rope in players from the junior ranks with goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene being considered to captain the team against Algeria slated for 3rd September at National Heroes stadium.

And FAZ intends to engage a Germany National to take over as technical director at Football House which fell vacant after Honor Janza left to coach Super League side Red Arrows.

According to the technical committee review obtained by the Times, national team coach is considering including the Under 20 and Under 23 players in the team and Under 20 coach Beston Chambeshi has been recommended by the executive committee to join the Chipolopolo setup as assistant coach.

Nyirenda informed the technical committee on 8 August at a technical committee meeting that most players in the senior team where a letdown and that only Mweene will be considered in future.

“After a lengthy discussion, the coach informed the members that the technical bench was considering including the Under 20 and 23 players in the senior team and that most of the senior players would not be considered as they were a letdown.

“The only senior player who would be considered in future was Mr Kennedy Mweene, who is earmarked for captainship,” reads part of the report.

The coach also informed the committee that the loss against Mozambique in the Africa Cup of Nations(Afcon) was attributed to the lack of commitment by the professional players.

Nyirenda informed the committee that he was also disappointed with the conduct of captain Rainford Kalaba, Stopilla Sunzu and Chisamba Lungu.

“It was worth noting that after the game the technical bench received a report that the captain Rainford Kalaba had brought two women into camp. Stoppila Sunzu and Chisamba Lungu had gone out drinking,” Nyirenda told the technical committee.

Meanwhile the executive committee met on 5th August and proposed that Chambeshi beefs up the technical bench to help with the transition of junior players together with their coaches to the senior ranks.

“To that effect it was agreed that Chambeshi progress to the senior national team as assistant coach. It was resolved that he would join the senior team after the CHAN games,” reads the report.

The technical committee noted with concern that the rebuilding process has taken long and should be given a time frame.

“Members felt that by then the team would have been settled. It was worrying that the rebuilding process had taken so long,” said the report.