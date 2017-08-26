By RABECCA CHIPANTA -

LUAPULA province minister Nickson Chilangwa has called for the extension of operating hours at Mokambo and Chembe border posts following the tarring of the Pedicle Road that will improve trade between the Copperbelt and Luapula provinces.

Mr Chilangwa said that there was need to put up infrastructure on the Chembe side and extend border closing hours from 18:00 to 21:00 hours.

Mr Chilangwa said there was need to put up similar infrastructure on the other side as this would extend the closing hours of the two boarders from 18 hours to 21 hours.

He said this when he, Copperbelt minister Bowman Lusambo and President Lungu’s special assistant for project implementation and monitoring Andrew Chella toured the Ndola-Mufulira road and the pedicle road.

He said with huge investment in road infrastructure it was imperative that closing hours were extended to give people more time to trade between the two provinces.

He said that was one of the issues he wanted to discuss with his Home Affairs counterpart Stephen Kamyongo and Congolese authorities during a meeting to be convened by the two Governments.

He also called for expeditious works on the road from Mokambo to Mufulira, adding that there was need for Government to consider entering in a private public partnership if the contracted company Inyatsi Construction failed to finance the project.

“Let us find someone that is able to bring their own cash. We don’t believe that at the current rate at which Inyatsi is moving we will see the completion of this road in less than 24 months, it will drag on forever and we don’t want to go that route,” he said.

Mr Chella expressed disappointment at the slow pace of works by the contractor working on the Ndola-Mufulira road.

Mr Chella said it was disappointing that despite President Lungu having launched the project last month Inyatsi Construction was moving at a snail’s pace.

He said it was disappointing that despite being awarded the contract, Inyatsi Construction had been dragging their feet giving one excuse after the other.

Mr Chella was however impressed with the workmanship being undertaken by AVIC international who are constructing 30 housing units for police and immigration officers at Mokambo border to be handed over to Government by October.

“As you know we are all disappointed with what we have seen. I hope in the next coming years a project like the construction of housing units will be undertaken by a local contractor as opposed to the Chinese.

“We are trying to boost our local contractors to get to this level then this country will progress but you find that in some instances like Inyatsi Construction, you give them a road and they tell you one thing and next another but all I can say is that we are encouraged by the provincial leadership,” he said.

And Copperbelt minister Bowman Lusambo said there was need to jack up works on the road as President Lungu was in a hurry to deliver service to the people, adding that contractors should help Government attain the goal of meeting public expectation.

Mr Lusambo said he was not pleased with works on the road and said he would seek audience with directors and chairman of the company contracted to work on the road.