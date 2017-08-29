By BRIAN HATYOKA

SOUTHERN Province Permanent Secretary Sibanze Simuchoba has urged more South African investors to come and invest in Zambia to stimulate economic activities and create jobs locally.

Mr Simuchoba said Zambia had more investment opportunities which South African investors could exploit.

He was speaking in Livingstone at Protea Hotel when he interacted with a delegation of business executives.

The delegation was hosted by Livingstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Namakau Sianga.

“Compared to South Africa, Zambia probably has more investment opportunities which you can exploit,” Mr Simuchoba said. “We have investment opportunities in agriculture, tourism, mining, construction, energy, railway and other sectors where you can invest.”

The permanent secretary said the rain pattern in Zambia was erratic, hence there was potential to invest in irrigation.

“As Zambia, we need to up our production and we can learn a lot from South Africa, which is just a journey of two hours of flying.

“The cost of doing business in Zambia is perceived to be high and so we can collectively reduce the cost if we develop synergies and exchange knowhow,” he said.

Mr Simuchoba also said there was need to revive the railway sector so that heavy cargo could be transported through rail to safeguard the roads.

“If you invest in Zambia, you can have memorable moments. Other than the money you get from your investments, you will also enjoy vast tourism activities,” Mr Simuchoba said.

Africa House director of market access and strategy, Duncan Bonnet Bonnett, who led the South African delegation, said Kazungula Bridge was one of the most important infrastructure in Southern Africa.

Mr Bonnett said the bridge would unblock all bottlenecks which were affecting the transportation of goods and services.

He said one of the biggest bottlenecks to competitiveness in Southern Africa was the cost of transport as well as logistics and delays on borders.

Ms Sianga said the delegation was looking for business opportunities to invest in energy, construction, water and sanitation and agriculture, among others.

“We expect a lot of feedback from the delegation from the opportunities which were availed to them,” she said.