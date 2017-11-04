By ADRIAN MWANZA -

FACED with large number of foreign players’ registration irregularities, the FAZ has promised to tighten measures regarding foreign players’ entry into Zambia besides limiting the number of those walking into the Zambian league.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said the association was facing long standing paradox challenges dating back to 2014 regarding registration for both local and foreign players.

The FAZ is handling several cases involving foreign players who ‘sneaked’ into the Zambian league and if points are to be docked from offending teams, some prominent premier sides could get relegated down to Division-Two.

Topping this registration irregularity is the issue involving Walter Bwalya who left neighbouring Congo DR unannounced and ended up at Forest Rangers before trekking to Nkana.

His case dominated headlines over his unexplained registration and further acquisition of a green national registration card (NRC).

Bwalya is however just the tip of the iceberg as several clubs in Zambia are guilty the offence.

Kamanga explained that the unfortunate position was created due to the failure within the FAZ Registrar’s Office to follow the correct regulations in the players’ registration.

In order to correct the situation and avoid unprecedented punishment, the FAZ has offered an amnesty to all clubs involved in the dubious player registration so all anomalies are made right and a new slate opened.

“An amnesty to streamline the correction of all anomalies was extended to all clubs to normalise registration. New regulations for foreign players will be introduced to ensure that the league attracts quality players from outside the country,” he said.

This, he said, will ensure that the league lures only top class players from other countries unlike the current situation where anyone can walk into the Zambian league.