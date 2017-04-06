By CHILA NAMAIKO -

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has directed National Development Planning Minister Lucky Mulusa to immediately implement the performance management system to add impetus to the performance of the public service workers towards economic growth.

President Lungu noted that the performance system would also reduce the unnecessary dismissals of civil servants, among other benefits.

The President also tasked Vice-President Inonge Wina and Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe to set up an inter-ministerial council to coordinate investment inflow into the country.

Mr Mulusa said President Lungu wanted to the performance management system to be effected to monitor the performance of civil servants and expose those with a ‘lazy’ work attitude.

“The President wants this system to be effected as soon as possible to monitor the performance of civil servants. It will also be linked to rewards and sanctions unlike at the moment, it’s difficult to know who is working hard or not,” he said.

Mr Mulusa, who was in the company of his Permanent Secretary Chola Chabala, was speaking to journalists at State House yesterday after presenting a quarterly report on the ministry to Mr Lungu.

He said the ministry was making project appraisals to ensure funding was allocated for the completion of projects, and his ministry would roll out a project to install one milling plant in each of the 10 provinces.

The facilities would be set up in districts with huge maize production in addition to already existing solar powered milling plants by the Zambia Cooperative Federation.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda said the facilities would help to reduce the cost of mealie meal production and lead to low cost of the commodity in the market.

Ms Mwanakatwe said President Lungu had tasked Ms Wina and herself to set up an inter-ministerial council to coordinate trade and investment inflows.

She told journalists after presenting her ministry’s report to Mr Lungu that all huge investments would be coordinated through relevant ministries.

Mr Lungu directed Ms Mwanakatwe to ensure Zambians take part in growing the economy and set up economic zones in border posts such as Kasumbalesa in additional to incorporating trade missions abroad to woo investors.

Finance Minister Felix Mutati was directed to come up with more reforms that would increase collection of domestic revenue.

Mr Mutati, who also presented a quarterly report to the President, told journalists that Mr Lungu’s desire was for the country to reduce on external borrowings, but enhance domestic revenue mobilisation.