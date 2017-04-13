By MAIMBOLWA MULIKELELA -

GOVERNMENT has engaged two Chinese railway companies to undertake a re-capitalisation study for Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL) to enhance its operations.

Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba said plans to re-capitalise ZRL were underway aimed at enhancing its capacity in order to meet the demand of players in the transport sector.

“Currently, we are just concluding the re-capitalisation studies that have been undertaken by two Chinese companies, one from Livingstone to Kafue and another from Kafue to Chililabombwe,” Mr Mushimba said.

The minister was reacting to concerns raised by the parliamentary committee on Transport and Communications who wanted Government to help recapitalise ZRL in order to boost its operations.

The committee indicated that despite Government having injected over US$120 million from the Eurobond, ZRL was still faced with a lot of challenges in its operations.

However, Mr Mushimba said in an interview that Government was also having discussions with another European railway company on plans to revamp the two railway companies namely Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) and ZRL.

“We are working and soon we shall share the details of which way we shall proceed as we conclude our studies and works in the background.

“As Government and as the ministry overseeing the operations of ZRL, we are very mindful on the need to recapitalise. The Zambian Government wants to modernise the two railway companies over the next five or so years,” he said.

Mr Mushimba said Government was committed to the development of a vibrant railway system that would contribute significantly to the growth of the transport sector.