By DOROTHY CHISI -

POPULAR Afro soul song-bird Victoria Mhone, aka Wezi and folk singer, Mumba Yachi have split – a year after going public about their relationship.

Break-up rumours have been circulating on the local entertainment scene but Mumba Yachi took to social media to confirm the split in an emotional post on his Facebook page.

Mumba Yachi wrote that ; “Every Era has got an end. It is that time in our-story we have to take a bow and continue with our separate ways. I am proud of knowing you and the ART we produced together. Those who insulted me because I was with you, can now have their champagne. Like Prince I can say;” I never meant to cause you any sorrow…baby I can never steal you from another” … I will always respect you Wezi. God bless you. Umung’o.

But Wezi responded by wishing Mumba a long life on her Facebook page hours after Mumba had broken the news, saying “Gravity happened. Life at its full display, the downward pull… what goes up must surely come down.”

Wezi added, “As the haters celebrate and bloggers start to blog. The audience that demanded their truth, there you have it. I hope it’s everything you wanted and so much more. Remember that the end of an error is the beginning of a new one. We will always be the thieves that stole from each other, Umung’o. Long live the king Mumba Yachi.”