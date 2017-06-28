Trade Fair commences
Published On June 28, 2017 » 100 Views» By Diran Chama » Business, Stories
By CHATULA KANGALI -
ALL is set for the commencement of this year’s Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF) which opens its gates this morning in Ndola.
More exhibitors taking part in the event prepared the stands in good time as compared to the past years.
A check by a TIMES OF ZAMBIA crew yesterday showed that most stands were ready and displayed their products in readiness for exhibition.
Stands like those for Zanaco, the Bank of Zambia (BoZ), the Ndola District Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NDCCI) and those in the exhibitors’ halls were  ready for the show.
The National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA), the Zambia Forest and Forest Corporation (ZAFFICO), Zesco and Zambia Railways had renovated and modernised their stands.

• EXHIBITORS captured yesterday readying themselves to showcase their products and services before judges visit the stands today at the 53rd Zambia International Trade Fair in Ndola. Picture by CHATULA KANGALI

Some contractors were found assembling the display tables at the innovation park where firms and individuals will be showcasing their product and service innovations.
By Press time, however, workers for a few exhibitors like Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), the Ministry of Education were still making final touches on their stands.
Some contractors interviewed said this year’s preparations were done early because  the official  opening  would  be  earlier than the previous  years.
“Unlike the past  years  when the official opening of the trade  fair was held  on Saturdays, this  year, exhibitors  engaged  us early  to work on the stands because the  official opening is two days earlier
That  is  why  you see a  lot  of  progress  on most stands, ” Mr Joseph  Bwalya , one of the  contractors said in interview.
This year’s trade fair is being held under the theme, ‘Innovation for Industrilisation.
The trade fair which commences today has attracted 567 exhibitors.

