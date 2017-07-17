By Kalumiana Kalumiana -

POWER Dynamos have said AWOL striker Fwayo Tembo will not go cheaply to whichever club has decided to engage him without consulting them.

The Zambia forward disappeared from the Arthur Davies side on Friday with speculation linking him to ambitious Lusaka Dynamos and also a move back to Europe, a move that has angered Power Dynamos.

Power Secretary Ricky Mamfunda said in an interview in Kitwe that Tembo had shown little respect for the club that helped resuscitate his career when he joined them in April, 2016 after 10-years abroad.

Mamfunda warned any club courting Tembo that the player would not come cheap especially after his stock rose earning him a Chipolopolo recall during his stay at Power and where he has a running contract until 2018.

“(He is) Absolutely (not going to be cheap). The thing that upsets us is how do you have a player being so ungrateful? We resuscitated Fwayo’s career and the best or least he can do is indicate that there is club X interested in his services and that club X should engage Power Dynamos.

“Fwayo is growing so what sort of role model is he going to be because he has youngsters here at Arthur Davies Stadium who are looking up to him. But when they see and read that he has gone without even the blessings of Power Dynamos, it is regrettable,” Mamfunda lamented.

Tembo’s last stop in Europe prior to returning home was a difficult four-year stint at FC Astra of Romania where he fell-out with the club’s owner over his performance.

Tembo is currently Power’s top scorer this season with seven goals, tied with Buildcon striker Chavda Maisha and by press time was two goals behind Lusaka Dynamos’ Chris Mugalu.

He scored seven goals in 2016 for Power but that prolific form was curtailed when he briefly moved to Israel in July of that year but restricted to play on his return a month later due to FIFA transfer rules.