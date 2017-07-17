By JOWIT SALUSEKI -

MAHOGANY Air has launched a direct flight between Lusaka and Ndola, with a commitment to save its customers diligently.

The airline recently resumed commercial operations following a three year absence.

Speaking over the weekend during the launch of the Lusaka–Ndola route, Mahogany Air Chief executive officer Jim Belemu said the company was indebted to Government for allowing it to operate its maiden route on the Copperbelt Province which was itching for commercial flights owing to the premised diversification agenda envisioned by President Edgar Lungu’s administration.

Dr Belemu assured that the airline will not abuse its operation services on the local market following its inaugural launch.

He paid tribute to Government for allowing different airlines to service the yawning gap left by other national airlines which have folded owing to financial constraints and other unforeseen occurrences.

Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davis Mwila said the coming on board of Mahogany Air will provide a competitive atmosphere among the local airlines currently servicing the local market. Journalists had the opportunity to feel the ambience of the EMB 120 capacity flight.

The inaugural Lusaka-Ndola flight route, which took place over the weekend, touched down at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International airport to a pomp and splendor with ecstatic travellers itching to sample and get on board as first timers on the route which takes 45 minutes.

Various stakeholders praised Mahogony Air for spreading its tentacles to the mining hub of the Copperbelt Province which is also the transit destination to the North-Western Province where there is a niche of mining.

Earlier this year, Mahogany Air affirmed that a consortium of Zambian and Dubai-based investors had pledged to recapitalise the airline to a tune of $23 million spread over the next three years.

Against this backdrop, on June 26, this year, Mahogany Air launched its maiden services in Lusaka with an initial destination premised to be operated between Lusaka and Ndola.

Additional routes earmarked to be serviced include Solwezi, Mfuwe, and Livingstone.