By SANDRA MWILA -

NKANA striker Walter Bwalya will continue on the sidelines after FAZ yesterday failed to dispose of his case which has since been thrown to the Players Statues Committee.

The FAZ had summoned Nkana before its Disciplinary Committee over the use of the Congolese striker without an International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and also for attacking the football governing body in the press.

But the Disciplinary Committee yesterday decided that the Bwalya matter would be dealt with by the Players Statues Committee and Nkana will continue waiting to get their man back on the pitch.

The Disciplinary Committee only decided to hear the case where Nkana is charged for attacking FAZ in the media.

Bwalya, whose ITC has since been sent, has also been summoned for attacking FAZ in the press but his matter couldn’t be heard until his transfer matter is tackled by the Players Statues Committee.

Bwalya has been embroiled in a controversial transfer saga after then Lusaka Dynamos’ boss Simataa Simataa wrote to FAZ claiming the player once played for Lubumbashi Sport and is playing in the Zambian league irregularly without ITC.

Lubumbashi Sport also revealed that Bwalya, under the names Binene Sabwa,was their player and left the club without being cleared.

This led to the National Registration department seizing the players National Registration Card (NRC) before Lubumbashi sport finally cleared him and has since been registered at FAZ as Walter Binene Bwalya Sabwa but not been cleared to play yet.

Other matters that have been transferred to the Players Status Committee, is the one Power Dynamos reported Lusaka Dynamos to FAZ for using of Tresor Kayinda illegally.

Also, Zesco United are claiming three points off Napsa Stars whom they accuse of suing a player, Emmanuel Okutu, without an ITC.