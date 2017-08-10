By JAMES KUNDA —

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said Zambia looks forward to the continued cooperation with Rwanda in key economic sectors for the mutual benefit of the people in both countries.

President Lungu said the Government was keen on enhancing cooperation between the two countries to promote the advancement of regional and African development agendas.

Mr Lungu said this in a congratulatory message to the re-elected Rwandan President Paul Kagame following the recent polls in that country.

This is according to a statement issued in Lusaka yesterday by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda.

The Head of State said Mr Kagame’s victory was a demonstration of the confidence that the Rwandese had in his leadership and vision for that country.

“I wish to convey, on behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, heartfelt congratulations on your resounding re-election as President of the Republic of Rwanda,” the President said.

He said the Government looked forward to continued cooperation with its Rwandese counterparts in addressing issues of mutual interest at bilateral and multilateral levels.