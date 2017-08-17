By KENNEDY MUPESENI in MUNGWI

SOME farmers in Mungwi District of Northern Province want the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to revert the maize price to last year’s K85 per 50 kilogramme (KG) bag instead of the current K60.

FRA recently announced the reduction in maize price from K85 to K60 per 50 kg.

Malole Cooperative chairperson James Chisanga said farmers were reluctant to sell maize to FRA at the current price.

“We have started mobilising ourselves to put bags of maize together to attract private buyers, we are selling half of the produce to FRA and keep some so that we reduce losses,” Mr Chisanga said.

He said in an interview that private buyers do not reach remote areas hence relying on FRA.

A check at Malole FRA buying depot found farmers bringing bags of maize.

FRA depot officer Caroline Chimbini said farmers have started bringing maize to the depot since the commencement of the crop marketing.

“Farmers are bringing the commodity, although at a slow pace and we are targeting to buy 15,000 by 50 Kg bags of maize at this depot,” Ms Chimbini said.

She was confident the target would be attained looking at the number of farmers bringing the commodity.