By MUNAMBEZA MUWANEI in SINAZONGWE -

THE government says that it will facilitate linkages so that locally produced crafts and baskets reach the international market.

Southern Province Permanent Secretary Sibanze Simuchoba said this during the closing ceremony of the Choma Museum and Craft Centre (CMCC) training workshop on Craft Development Skills at Kaluli Development Foundation Centre in Sinazeze.

He said that the government would facilitate the linkages through CMCC.

Mr Simuchoba said manufacturers of the products would have increased sales which would be achieved through participation at international fairs and shows.

CMCC should be commended for the opportunity to train and improve the product quality skills that would enable participants to compete favourably on the global market.

“The acquired skills shall assist in increasing the market base of crafts with high quality as evidenced in the newly made baskets during the course of this training session,” he said.

National Museum Board (NMB) official Flexion Mizinga appealed to the district and local authorities to promote the locally produced handcrafts whenever they hold meetings.

The promotion of the handcrafts during meeting would encourage the citizens to appreciate the locally produced materials as most countries have succeeded in marketing their cultural heritage products.

Mr Mizinga said the Zambian-made handcrafts can contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) if marketed widely.

Sinazongwe District Commissioner Protachio Mulenga appealed to the CMCC to create zones in various districts where such baskets are made so that participants would be able to impart the new skills that had been attained.

The closing ceremony attracted veteran citizen Gray Kanini Madyenkuku who worked with the Goosner missionaries that promoted the handmade crafts and was among the pioneer s of the Choma Museum and Craft Centre.

Mr Madyenkuku called on citizens not to forget about the country’s culture but to maintain it so that it passed on to many generations to come.