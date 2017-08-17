By HELEN ZULU -

ZAMTEL’s total subscriber base has breached the two-million mark this month as the state-owned communications company to beat all growth barriers to sustain an impressive surge.

Company acting chief executive officer Sydney Mupeta said the company continued to batter all growth barriers to sustain an impressive surge that saw it hit the psychological two-million-subscriber ceiling this August.

Mr Mupeta said in May, Zamtel picked up its performance to record the highest month on month growth in mobile prepaid revenue of 26.1 per cent, growth in mobile subscribers of 9.6 per cent, growth in gross revenues of 18.6 per cent and achieved a profit for the first time in 2017.

He said the company had continued on this accelerated growth path both in revenue and subscriber numbers coming on the back of an aggressive subscriber acquisition drive, attractive marketing and product offers as well as the impact of the revised tariffs on fixed line service.

This is contained in a statement released in Lusaka yesterday by company corporate communications manager Kennedy Mambwe.

“Zamtel’s performance has continued to improve, recording consistent positive revenue since May due to prudent resource utilisation and exciting product offers, including the recently launched Zamtel Kwacha.

“The company continues to show great potential for growth on both its fixed and mobile business segments, the firm remains focused on pushing growth barriers out of the way to aggressively grow the business to turn it into a viable and profitable company before the end of the year,” Mr Mupeta said.

He said Zamtel was committed to investing in the expansion of the network to increase capacity.

“Zamtel remains committed to investing in network expansion and increased capacity aimed at improving customer experience, accelerated customer acquisition and revenue growth,” he said.

To celebrate the two million customer milestone, Zamtel is giving all its valued customers a free on-net offer of 20 megabytes of data 20 minutes voice and 20 Short Message Services to be redeemed within two weekends of the offer by dialling short code 9595.