By JUDITH NAMUTOWE –

GOTV Zambia has reduced the prices of its decoder from K360 to K199 as part of its commitment to assist with the digital migration in the country and allow consumers’ access to digital television at an affordable price .

MultiChoice Zambia acting managing director Recha Kabwe reiterated GOTv Zambia’s commitment to provide Zambians with affordable digital services once the country switches over to digital television on October 1, this year.

Mr Kabwe said this in Lusaka yesterday.

Launched in 2011 in partnership with the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC), GOtv has continued to work closely with the corporation to ensure full participation in digital migration that will allow citizens to acquire digital television.

“As part of our commitment to assist with the digital migration in Zambia and to allow consumers’ access to digital television at a price everyone can afford, we have further reduced the price of our decoders to K199 and they come with one month GOtv Plus subscription which will provide phenomenal television channels creating excitement for the whole family” he said.

Mr Kabwe said as a true migration partner and as a tried and tested platform for digital migration, GOtv decoders not only allow consumers to access digital television at an affordable, but also gives them more choice and the best possible option for joining the digital television revolution.

“I want to remind Zambians that GOtv is already digital, so if you have a GOtv decoder you will not need to buy any other decoder when the country makes the move to digital television,” he said.

Mr Kabwe said as a digital operator, GOtv understood that content was very important and that was why its channels had been carefully selected to offer a host of relevant international and local channels made in Zambia to cater for a variety of taste.

GOtv signal currently covers 85 per cent of the urban television population where GOtv Zambia operates.