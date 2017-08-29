By JULIUS PHIRI
HOUSING and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela has assured that the Government was working around the clock to complete developmental projects in Eastern Province.
Mr Chitotela said on the sidelines of the Kulamba traditional ceremony of the Chewa people of Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique in Katete on Saturday that the Government had shown determination to complete the Chipata-Vubwi- Chadiza road which was being completed by China Jiangxi International.
The minister said Government has further completed various projects stating that other projects would be completed as soon as possible.
He said the Government would also complete the Chipata-Chadiza-Katete road being constructed by China State and other road networks in the province.
Mr Chitotela called on the people of the province to support the Government.