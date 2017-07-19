By CHUSA SICHONE
THE gutting of Lusaka City Market has resulted in a loss of revenue of K560,000, two weeks after the closure of the trading facility, City Market acting manager Andrew Banda has said.
The closure of the place has deprived the Lusaka City Council (LCC) of the much-needed revenue.
Mr Banda said in an interview yesterday that K40,000 was collected daily before the trading area was closed, an indication that K560,000revenue had been lost in the 14 days.
Mr Banda said the verification exercise of the traders whose shops were burnt had been completed at Nakatindi Hall by Monday, save for those from the unaffected portion whose goods were looted when the trading facility was up in flames.
“I am appealing to all those who have not yet had their particulars verified to go to Nakatindi Hall,” Mr Banda said.
The verification exercise by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit and LCC started on July 6, 2017, two days after the City Market was gutted, aimed at assessing the extent of loss in a bid for the
Government to come up with a suitable compensation package.
